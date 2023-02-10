Title: Promotions Intern

Department: Promotions

WCCO-TV's Promotions Internship is designed to provide experience for students pursuing creative careers in television broadcasting. Interns have the opportunity to shadow and assist our staff to learn more about how the Promotion Department contributes to the brand management and promotion of a television station.

Interns are currently being accepted for the 2023 summer semester. CBS Television Stations will sponsor paid college internships for upper-level students actively enrolled in an accredited educational institution and majoring in a Creative/Arts program.

MAIN DUTIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Assist in the production of various on-air/online promotions and digital content.

Occasionally edit promotional and digital content with supervision.

Occasionally write and produce promotional and digital content with supervision.

Occasionally act as "host" for digital content with supervision.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

All interns must be college students, and must be a Junior, Senior or Graduate student enrolled in an accredited institution and majoring in a related field.

Interns may arrange the internship through the education institution on a for-credit basis.

Interns must be available for a pre-determined minimum of hours per week that will be determined by the requirements of their individual educational institution.

PREFFERED QUALIFICATIONS:

Individual should have an eye for good television.

Basic production skills are necessary.

Creativity, resourcefulness and an understanding of social media, (specifically Facebook and YouTube), are a plus.

Non-linear editing experience desired.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Application Deadline: 4:00 p.m. CST, Friday, March 10, 2023.

Please note: Any application received after the deadline will not be considered. ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.