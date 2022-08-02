Production Technician (Part-Time)
Title: Production Technician (Part-Time)
Department: Engineering
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Work with other production staff on fast-paced, daily newscasts
- Set up mics, operate audio consoles, run robotic cameras, shade studio and remote cameras, floor direct, and manage studio guests
- Collaborate effectively with show producers and technical crew in executing clean shows.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Solid knowledge and proven skills within all areas of news and studio production: Switchers, audio, CG, server ingest and playback, robotic camera operation, and iNews
- Thorough understanding of standard modern computer systems utilized in broadcast control rooms and studios
- Strong commitment to quality and attention to detail
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Experience with newscast production work
- Strong computer skills and technical trouble-shooting a plus
- Ability to multitask and work proficiently in a deadline driven broadcast environment is essential
- Strongest candidates will have experience with news audio or studio robotics and have a desire to expand into directing shows using automation
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- Must be open to working early mornings, nights, weekends and holidays as broadcast shifts vary
- Candidate is required to join IBEW Union if not currently a member
- Must have a valid driver's license
- Must be able to lift 50 pounds and push 75 pounds
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.