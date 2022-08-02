Title: Production Technician (Part-Time)

Department: Engineering

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with other production staff on fast-paced, daily newscasts

Set up mics, operate audio consoles, run robotic cameras, shade studio and remote cameras, floor direct, and manage studio guests

Collaborate effectively with show producers and technical crew in executing clean shows.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Solid knowledge and proven skills within all areas of news and studio production: Switchers, audio, CG, server ingest and playback, robotic camera operation, and iNews

Thorough understanding of standard modern computer systems utilized in broadcast control rooms and studios

Strong commitment to quality and attention to detail

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience with newscast production work

Strong computer skills and technical trouble-shooting a plus

Ability to multitask and work proficiently in a deadline driven broadcast environment is essential

Strongest candidates will have experience with news audio or studio robotics and have a desire to expand into directing shows using automation

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Must be open to working early mornings, nights, weekends and holidays as broadcast shifts vary

Candidate is required to join IBEW Union if not currently a member

Must have a valid driver's license

Must be able to lift 50 pounds and push 75 pounds

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.