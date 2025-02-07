Title: Producer

Department: News

WCCO-TV is seeking a producer.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Manage a team of anchors, reporters, photographers, editors and other journalists.

Craft phenomenal TV and helps to collaborate on content for digital platforms every day.

Understand the importance of performing strong breaking news and weather coverage.

Ideate and craft moments to showcase news/weather and sports anchors.

Work closely with news managers to evaluate helpful content for the changing audience.

Apply video, live pictures, graphics, props, social media, anchor involvement and the other tools of television to deliver meaningful, memorable and distinctive news.

Write memorable copy on tight deadlines.

Ensure newscast's timeliness, accuracy, fairness, quality and compliance with all FCC requirements and CBS standards.

Hiring Salary Range: $54,232.00 - 64,092.00

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.