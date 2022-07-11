Title: Producer

Department: News

We are looking for a dynamic producer to passionately direct a team of anchors, reporters, photographers, editors and other journalists! Are you someone who appreciates the power of pictures, people and pacing? Do you understand the importance of carrying out strong breaking news and weather coverage? This role may be for you!

JOB DUTIES:

Craft phenomenal TV and help collaborate on content for digital platforms every day.

Always have ideas and create moments to showcase news/weather and sports anchors.

Work closely with news managers to evaluate value-added content for the changing audience.

Use video, live pictures, graphics, props, social media, anchor involvement and the other tools of television to deliver meaningful, memorable and distinctive news.

Write memorable copy on tight deadlines.

Ensure newscast's timeliness, accuracy, fairness, quality and compliance with all FCC requirements and CBS standards

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum two years of experience as a producer in commercial television news.

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or Communications required.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Naturally curious and competitive leader; strong organizational and communication skills, conversational writing, as well as effectiveness working in teams and on tight deadlines.

iNews, Tagboard, Grass Valley Stratus/Edius, Ross Overdrive.

