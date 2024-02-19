Procession to Jordan honors fallen paramedic John Finseth
JORDAN, Minn. — A procession on Monday afternoon will honor a paramedic shot and killed in the line of duty over the weekend in a Twin Cities suburb.
Two Burnsville police officers and a paramedic were fatally shot Sunday morning after responding to a call of an armed man barricaded inside a home with family members, including seven children. A third police officer was wounded and is expected to survive. The suspect was later found dead.
The City of Burnsville identified the victims as police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth.
Finseth's remains will be transported from the medical examiner's office in Minnetonka to Ballard Sunder Funeral Home in Jordan at 4:30 p.m.
The City of Burnsville says the procession will go along 62nd Street in Minnetonka to Interstate 494 to Highway 169 to Jordan.
