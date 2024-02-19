Procession to Jordan honors fallen paramedic John Finseth

An outpouring of support following the killings of 3 first responders in Minnesota

An outpouring of support following the killings of 3 first responders in Minnesota

An outpouring of support following the killings of 3 first responders in Minnesota

JORDAN, Minn. — A procession on Monday afternoon will honor a paramedic shot and killed in the line of duty over the weekend in a Twin Cities suburb.

Two Burnsville police officers and a paramedic were fatally shot Sunday morning after responding to a call of an armed man barricaded inside a home with family members, including seven children. A third police officer was wounded and is expected to survive. The suspect was later found dead.

Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge and Adam Finseth City of Burnsville

RELATED: Memorial grows in Burnsville for first responders killed during standoff with gunman

The City of Burnsville identified the victims as police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth.

Finseth's remains will be transported from the medical examiner's office in Minnetonka to Ballard Sunder Funeral Home in Jordan at 4:30 p.m.

The City of Burnsville says the procession will go along 62nd Street in Minnetonka to Interstate 494 to Highway 169 to Jordan.

RELATED: Hundreds line Twin Cities streets to honor 3 Burnsville first responders killed in line of duty