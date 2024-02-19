Watch CBS News
Local News

Procession to Jordan honors fallen paramedic John Finseth

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

An outpouring of support following the killings of 3 first responders in Minnesota
An outpouring of support following the killings of 3 first responders in Minnesota 03:05

JORDAN, Minn. — A procession on Monday afternoon will honor a paramedic shot and killed in the line of duty over the weekend in a Twin Cities suburb.

Two Burnsville police officers and a paramedic were fatally shot Sunday morning after responding to a call of an armed man barricaded inside a home with family members, including seven children. A third police officer was wounded and is expected to survive. The suspect was later found dead.

first-responders-killed.jpg
Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge and Adam Finseth City of Burnsville

RELATED: Memorial grows in Burnsville for first responders killed during standoff with gunman

The City of Burnsville identified the victims as police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth.

Finseth's remains will be transported from the medical examiner's office in Minnetonka to Ballard Sunder Funeral Home in Jordan at 4:30 p.m.

The City of Burnsville says the procession will go along 62nd Street in Minnetonka to Interstate 494 to Highway 169 to Jordan.

RELATED: Hundreds line Twin Cities streets to honor 3 Burnsville first responders killed in line of duty

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 3:34 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.