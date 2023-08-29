Watch CBS News
Wisconsin town of Prescott pitches paid parking plan to populace, prompting pushback

By Beret Leone

/ CBS Minnesota

PRESCOTT, Wis. — A small town in Wisconsin is having parking problems.

Prescott city leaders are proposing a paid parking plan for three downtown lots, but there's pushback from locals and business owners.

City leaders want to start charging $1.50 an hour for parking in those three lots, but the idea isn't warmly accepted by the community.

According to the city's proposal, this parking plan is a "necessary step" towards managing a growing, modern downtown.

The Prescott City Council hosted a public hearing for the plan Monday night. A number of people showed up in opposition, including Matt Bronk, who owns Twisted Oak Coffee in downtown.

He said he appreciates the city's interest in generating revenue, but this isn't the way to do it.

"It's sad, you know. We get so often where we are kind of used as the example of, 'Well, I'm not going to pay just to stop in for a cup of coffee,'" he said. "I go, 'That's me. That's my business.' You can't have that."

Residents can register up to two vehicles per address for free, annual parking, and businesses can register their employees for $10 a month.

WCCO has reached out to the city for comment.

