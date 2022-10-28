North Side shooting: 6 people shot outside church funeral service, Pittsburgh police said

Public safety provides update on funeral shooting Public safety provides update on funeral shooting 05:54

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people have been injured in a shooting outside of a funeral being held at a church on Pittsburgh's North Side for the victim of a recent homicide, police said.

"I'm sorry we're here to report another tragic incident," Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said at a briefing near the scene on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement swarmed the North Side's Brighton Heights area of Brighton Road, McClure Avenue, Termon Avenue and Benton Avenue after reports of gunfire shortly after the noon hour Friday, emergency officials said.

ShotSpotter picked up five rounds going off at 12:04 p.m., police said. Just after, it alerted another 15 rounds going off in that area.

The Destiny of Faith Church sits at the corner of Brighton and Benton. The gunfire went off outside of the building, police said. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso spoke with a witness who provided KDKA with a flyer from the funeral service.

The flyer shows the service was for 20-year-old John Hornezes Jr., one of the victims of the Oct. 15 shooting on Cedar Avenue, also on the North Side. Two women, who police said were innocent bystanders, were also killed in that shooting.

Police are escorting the hearse from the church now. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/bpPuSbxquO — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) October 28, 2022

Police said they are still investigating the motive of today's shooting.

The funeral was for 20-year-old John James Hornezes Jr., the victim of recent gun violence. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"Obviously, we believe there's a dispute going on, and we're going to continue to use resources," Cmdr. Ford said.

One of the victims was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital by ambulance, police said. Four other victims arrived at the hospital on their own. The sixth victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance after that person left the scene.

Five of the victims are at Allegheny General Hospital. One of them is in critical condition and the others are stable, Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Richard Ford said. The sixth victim is in stable condition at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Investigators are not releasing the names or ages of the victims at this time.

Police said they are also not releasing any information yet on potential suspects. However, they did say there was likely more than one gunman. They are looking into surveillance video from the area.

A heavy police presence on the North Side after reports of a shooting. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

A Pittsburgh police car sits on Brighton Road on the North Side after reports of a shooting nearby during a funeral service at a church. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police have told schools in the area that they are safe to dismiss their students for the day, Cmdr. Ford said.

KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with a neighbor. That person did not go to the funeral but knew the family. They said, "This all needs to stop."

The American Red Cross arrived near the scene to help those who were at the funeral.

Police and Public Safety officials will be holding another press briefing Friday evening.

