Title: Photographer/Editor (Part-Time)

Department: News

WCCO-TV is seeking a Photographer!

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Shoot assigned news and sports stories in a creative, clear and accurate manner

Set up lighting and audio as situation dictates

Edit daily stories under deadline pressure using non-linear editing systems

Work with reporters and producers as well as on your own to create stories that are visually appealing and meaningful

Operate ENG news vans, drive station vehicle to assignments and report all maintenance problems to supervisor

Maintain assigned equipment in good working order and report equipment problems to supervisor

Complete work within newscast deadlines

Uphold journalistic, ethical and professional standards consistent with company policies and values

Perform other duties, which may be assigned by a newsroom manager



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Operating proficiency of Sony XDCAM, Panasonic P-2 or similar ENG Systems as well as non-linear editing on Edius, FCP X, Avid or a similar nonlinear editing system

Must be able to obtain a valid MN driver's license

Must be physically able to carry, shoulder and shoot with a broadcast ENG camera (25 lbs. or more), as well as carry support equipment (i.e., tripod, lights, etc.)



PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Two to five years of experience as a photojournalist in a medium to major market

Two to four year degree

NPPA style shooting experience a plus

FAA Part 107 license and flight experience a plus



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Shifts will include nights, weekends and some holidays.

NABET Union membership required

Please include a link to a demo reel with your online application

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED



(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.