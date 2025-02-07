Title: Photographer

Department: News

WCCO-TV is seeking a photographer!

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Good opportunity for a current on-air MSJ who is interested in honing their photojournalism and storytelling skills

Shoot assigned news and sports stories in a creative, clear, and accurate manner

Set up lighting and audio as the situation dictates

Edit daily content under deadline pressure using non-linear editing systems

Build stories that are visually appealing and significant

Operate ENG news vans, drive station vehicles to assignments, and report all maintenance problems to the supervisor

Maintain assigned equipment in good working order and report equipment problems to supervisor

Complete work within newscast deadlines

Uphold journalistic, ethical and professional standards constant with company policies and values

Perform other duties, which may be assigned by a newsroom manager

Hourly Salary Range: $58,084.00 - 67,500.00.

