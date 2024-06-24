Title: Photographer

Department: News

WCCO-TV is seeking a Photographer!

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Shoot assigned news and sports stories in a creative, clear, and accurate manner.

Set up lighting and audio as the situation dictates.

Edit daily content under deadline using non-linear editing systems.

In addition to traditional major market ENG duties, a successful candidate must be a skilled story-teller who can build content that are visually appealing and significant and will adopt the opportunity to regularly enterprise content, end to end: pitch, produce, shoot, write, and edit content for natsot news packages or packages to be voiced by on-air staff for all platforms.

Operate ENG news vans, drive station vehicles to assignments, and report all maintenance problems to the supervisor.

Maintain assigned equipment in good working order and report equipment problems to supervisor.

Complete work within newscast deadlines.

Uphold journalistic, ethical, and professional standards in accordance with company policies and values.

Perform other duties, which may be assigned by a newsroom manager.



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Operating proficiency in Sony XDCAM, Panasonic P-2, or similar ENG Systems as well as non-linear editing on Edius, FCP X, Avid, or a similar nonlinear editing system.

1-2 years' experience pitching, interviewing, shooting, writing, editing, and delivering video content on deadline.

Must be able to acquire a valid MN driver's license.

Must be physically able to carry, shoulder, and shoot with a broadcast ENG camera (25 lbs. or more), as well as carry support equipment (i.e., tripod, lights, etc.)



PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Two to five years of experience as a photojournalist in a medium to major market.

Two-to-four-year degree.

NPPA style shooting experience is preferred!

FAA Part 107 license and drone flight experience a plus.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

NABET-CWA Union membership is required if not already a member.

Please include a link to a demo reel with your online application.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED



(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.