Pedestrian killed in Mankato Monday evening
MANKATO, Minn. -- A pedestrian was killed by a teen driver late Monday.
According to investigators, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Hope Street.
A Nissan Altima ran into a 66-year-old man there, killing him. He was identified as Jeffery Ward, of Mankato.
CBS affiliate KEYC reports that the driver, an 18-year-old woman, is being held on vehicular homicide charges.
The fatal incident remains under investigation.
