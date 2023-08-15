Pedestrian killed in Mankato Monday evening

MANKATO, Minn. -- A pedestrian was killed by a teen driver late Monday.

According to investigators, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Hope Street.

A Nissan Altima ran into a 66-year-old man there, killing him. He was identified as Jeffery Ward, of Mankato.

CBS affiliate KEYC reports that the driver, an 18-year-old woman, is being held on vehicular homicide charges.

The fatal incident remains under investigation.