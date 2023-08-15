Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Pedestrian killed in Mankato Monday evening

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 15, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 15, 2023 01:06

MANKATO, Minn. -- A pedestrian was killed by a teen driver late Monday.

According to investigators, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Hope Street.

A Nissan Altima ran into a 66-year-old man there, killing him. He was identified as Jeffery Ward, of Mankato.

CBS affiliate KEYC reports that the driver, an 18-year-old woman, is being held on vehicular homicide charges.

The fatal incident remains under investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 1:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.