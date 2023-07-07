Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in New Hope

NEW HOPE, Minn. -- Police in the north metro say a man is dead after they were struck by a car early Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North in New Hope around 1 p.m.

The New Hope Police Department says bystanders immediately rendered aid to the victim and paramedics performed lifesaving measures. However, the man died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

The incident remains under investigation.