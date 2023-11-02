Watch CBS News
One dead, three injured after crash in St. Paul

By Johnny Kahner

ST. PAUL, Minn. — One person is dead, and three others injured after a two-vehicle crash, according to police.

It happened at the intersection of Maywood Street North and Orange Avenue West.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the crash site. The passenger was transported to Regions Hospital. Police did not share the severity of the passenger's injuries.

Two juveniles in the other vehicle involved suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

