One dead, three injured after crash in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — One person is dead, and three others injured after a two-vehicle crash, according to police.

It happened at the intersection of Maywood Street North and Orange Avenue West.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the crash site. The passenger was transported to Regions Hospital. Police did not share the severity of the passenger's injuries.

Two juveniles in the other vehicle involved suffered minor injuries.

SPPD officers are on scene of a fatal crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Maywood Street North and Orange Avenue West. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) November 2, 2023

The crash is under investigation.