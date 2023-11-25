Officials investigating homicide in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Law enforcement in Alexandria is investigating homicide that happened on Friday night.

Police arrived at the scene on the 1600 block of 6th Avenue East at around 10:30 p.m. There was an unresponsive victim inside the home who died, despite life-saving measures.

Officials say the death is suspicious, and are treating it as a homicide, though they do not say there is a risk to the public.

The victim will be identified after the family is notified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Alexandria Police Department at the scene.