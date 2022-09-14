Northeastern University staff member hurt after package explodes Northeastern University staff member hurt after package explodes 01:36

BOSTON – The FBI is looking into who was behind a package that exploded at Northeastern University Tuesday evening, leaving a staff member hurt.

The package was delivered to Holmes Hall on Northeastern's Boston campus. It detonated when the employee opened it shortly after 7 p.m.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, ended up with minor injuries to his hands and was taken to a hospital to be treated. No students were hurt.

Sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team the package was a Pelican case, which is made of a hard plastic material, that was pressurized but did not contain gunpowder. The sources said the case contained a note railing against virtual reality and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Northeastern's immersive video lab is in Holmes Hall.

For those asking.... a "Pelican"-style case would look something like this. pic.twitter.com/6qrfvgsBQp — David Wade (@davidwade) September 14, 2022

Investigators did not reveal how the package was delivered or who it was intended for.

Police and the bomb squad investigate an explosion at Northeastern University Tuesday night. CBS Boston

The building on Leon Street was evacuated. Evening classes in nearby buildings were canceled.

A search by police revealed a second similar package. They said it was "rendered safe" by the bomb squad.

Boston Police are working with the Joint Terrorism Task Force to investigate the explosion.

"We advise any folks out there that might see something to say something, and let us know and dial 911," said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

The FBI in Boston is offering its full support in the investigation. "We are fully integrated with our partners and remain committed to resolving the incident safely," said Jason Cromartie, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge.

The building was deemed safe Tuesday night.

"It's very important to note that our campus is secure, and we will maintain a secure campus," Northeastern University Chief of Police Michael Davis said.

In a statement, Northeastern said the campus will be "open and fully operational" Wednesday.

Other colleges in the area have urged campuses to be on alert. Wentworth Institute of Technology canceled classes until noon on Wednesday so that buildings could be searched and secured.