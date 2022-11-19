Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

No injuries after fire destroys home in north Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Nov. 19, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Nov. 19, 2022 01:17

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Crews were working early Saturday morning to extinguish a fire in north Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says a home on the 400 block of 24th Avenue North was deemed uninhabitable. There was a fire showing on the first and second floor of the building.

By 8:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was called for temporary shelter for two adults.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 9:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.