No injuries after fire destroys home in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Crews were working early Saturday morning to extinguish a fire in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says a home on the 400 block of 24th Avenue North was deemed uninhabitable. There was a fire showing on the first and second floor of the building.
By 8:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished.
No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was called for temporary shelter for two adults.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
