No injuries after fire destroys home in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Crews were working early Saturday morning to extinguish a fire in north Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says a home on the 400 block of 24th Avenue North was deemed uninhabitable. There was a fire showing on the first and second floor of the building.

By 8:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was called for temporary shelter for two adults.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.