NEXT Weather: Winter cold pushes in this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS — Cold continental air from Canada will settle in on Friday.
High temperatures will only reach about 30 degrees. Still, it'll be sunny with a light breeze.
Then the weekend will warm up a bit, and clouds are expected to make a comeback.
Travel looks clear except perhaps on Sunday, when a system will bring some light snow for Iowa, Illinois and southern Wisconsin. If the track deviates, there may be some moisture for southern Minnesota.
