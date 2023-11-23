NEXT Weather: Winter cold pushes in this weekend

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast from Nov. 24, 2023

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast from Nov. 24, 2023

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast from Nov. 24, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Cold continental air from Canada will settle in on Friday.

High temperatures will only reach about 30 degrees. Still, it'll be sunny with a light breeze.

Good morning! Safe to say the Black Friday deals are hotter than these temps! We're starting out in the teens and single digits with afternoon highs near 30. Good news -- we'll get to enjoy plenty of sunshine today! pic.twitter.com/i4SulV7Evg — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) November 24, 2023

Then the weekend will warm up a bit, and clouds are expected to make a comeback.

Travel looks clear except perhaps on Sunday, when a system will bring some light snow for Iowa, Illinois and southern Wisconsin. If the track deviates, there may be some moisture for southern Minnesota.