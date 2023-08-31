NEXT Weather: Warming trend starts Thursday; Labor Day weekend will bring serious heat

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 31, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- A warming trend begins Thursday that will culminate in serious heat over the Labor Day weekend.

Thursday will only reach the mid-80s in the Twin Cities, with a breezy afternoon on tap.

Highs will climb into the 90s on Friday and keep climbing over the weekend. By Sunday, temperatures will be close to triple digits.

WCCO

The hottest Labor Day on record in the Twin Cities was 97 degrees back in 1913. It's possible that record could fall this year.

The humidity will stay low over the weekend, though.

It's possible the 90s stick around through Tuesday before Wednesday breaks the hot streak, with temperatures falling back to the lower 80s.