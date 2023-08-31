Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Warming trend starts Thursday; Labor Day weekend will bring serious heat

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 31, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 31, 2023 02:15

MINNEAPOLIS --  A warming trend begins Thursday that will culminate in serious heat over the Labor Day weekend.

Thursday will only reach the mid-80s in the Twin Cities, with a breezy afternoon on tap.

Highs will climb into the 90s on Friday and keep climbing over the weekend. By Sunday, temperatures will be close to triple digits. 

a54dc1bd91b014751d419c248b68ad9e.jpg
WCCO

The hottest Labor Day on record in the Twin Cities was 97 degrees back in 1913. It's possible that record could fall this year.  

The humidity will stay low over the weekend, though.  

It's possible the 90s stick around through Tuesday before Wednesday breaks the hot streak, with temperatures falling back to the lower 80s.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 5:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.