NEXT Weather: Labor Day weekend will bring serious heat

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Sept. 1, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- A warming trend begins Friday, with some serious heat expected over Labor Day weekend.

Highs will climb into the 90s on Friday and keep climbing over the weekend. In fact, Friday looks to mark the first of five straight days in the 90s.

Outside of heat, Friday looks to be breezy during the afternoon hours. Southerly winds are expected to reach speeds of 10 to 20 mph. There's also an elevated fire risk in northern and western Minnesota.

High temperatures expected Friday WCCO

Expect mid to upper 90s by Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures will be close to triple digits.

Due to the serious heat, WCCO has issued NEXT Weather Alert days for Saturday through Monday.

An area of relief: The humidity will stay low over the weekend.

As for Monday, the hottest Labor Day on record in the Twin Cities was 97 degrees back in 1913. It's possible that record could be tied - or broken - this year.

The 90s may stick around through Tuesday - with a possibility of rain - before Wednesday breaks the hot streak, with temperatures falling back to the lower 80s.