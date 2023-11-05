Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Warmer, windy Sunday, with rain up north

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be warmer, with highs reaching the upper 50s, but expect more clouds and gusty winds, too.

Winds will pick up in the afternoon as a strengthening storm system works its way across the state.

Northern Minnesota will see widespread rain in the afternoon and evening. It'll be quite a bit cooler up north, too, with highs in the 40s. Rain isn't likely to reach as far south as the Twin Cities, though a passing shower can't be ruled out.

Prepare for an early sunset on Sunday, too — 4:56 p.m., to be exact.

Temperatures will be in the 50s again on Monday before dropping to the 40s on Tuesday. Scattered showers are also possible Tuesday. On Wednesday, highs jump back into the 50s. After that, things cool down and remain cool through the weekend.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 8:32 AM CST

