NEXT Weather: Warmer, windy Sunday, with rain up north

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be warmer, with highs reaching the upper 50s, but expect more clouds and gusty winds, too.

Winds will pick up in the afternoon as a strengthening storm system works its way across the state.

Northern Minnesota will see widespread rain in the afternoon and evening. It'll be quite a bit cooler up north, too, with highs in the 40s. Rain isn't likely to reach as far south as the Twin Cities, though a passing shower can't be ruled out.

Prepare for an early sunset on Sunday, too — 4:56 p.m., to be exact.

Ok, so tonight's early sunset may actually be a good thing! According to @NWSSWPC, we may be able to see the Northern Lights tonight! Geomagnetic activity is already underway. Just need it to continue beyond dusk, and the forecast does call for that. Get the cameras ready! pic.twitter.com/QgPECQ4Oor — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) November 5, 2023

Temperatures will be in the 50s again on Monday before dropping to the 40s on Tuesday. Scattered showers are also possible Tuesday. On Wednesday, highs jump back into the 50s. After that, things cool down and remain cool through the weekend.

WCCO