NEXT Weather: Warmer Thursday with rain arriving in evening

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will be warm and breezy, with rain arriving late.

Highs in the Twin Cities and central and southern Minnesota should be around 80, while up north will be cooler.

Rain will arrive Thursday evening, stretching from northern Minnesota to the southwest and moving east. That system will reach the Twin Cities late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning.

Temperatures will be closer to average Friday and through the weekend, with highs in the lower 70s.

Next week, temperatures will jump to the mid-80s by Tuesday.