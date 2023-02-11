Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Warmer-than-average streak to bring string of 40-degree days

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – If you're ready for a preview of spring, this weekend should be pretty close to the mark.

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says, after Friday's minor dip back into average, temperatures should jump into the 40s for the next three to four days.

Dames said Saturday will be a bit breeze, with a southwest wind around 10 to 15 mph. But it will be tough to mind with highs in the low 40s, and plenty of sun throughout.

The change comes on Valentine's Day. While the holiday will bring another day with above-average highs, that's also when a system begins to move raindrops in.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we could see more of a snowy mix, with the potential for a real return to winter.

"This one is worth watching," Dames said.

