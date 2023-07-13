NEXT Weather: Warmer, muggy Thursday, with storms possible late

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be warmer and slightly muggy, with a chance for showers late at night.

Much of the state will see highs in the mid to upper 80s, including the Twin Cities, where the thermostat will hit 86. A mix of sun and clouds will linger for most of the day, and after 9 p.m., hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible.

CBS News

Friday will be a couple of degrees warmer and muggy again. More isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening.

It'll be mostly sunny over the weekend, with slightly cooler temperatures through Monday.