Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Tuesday starts dry before isolated thunderstorms move in

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 9, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 9, 2023 02:06

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday will start out dry, but isolated thunderstorms will move in later in the day.

Highs across the state will be in the lower 70s, with the Twin Cities expected to hit 74.

142da59197feb45f53d6a7fe9cef7665.jpg
CBS News

Clouds will increase throughout the day, and storms will move in from the west in the afternoon. Those will continue into the evening and overnight hours, but nothing severe is expected.

Wednesday will also start out dry before showers arrive later on.

Temperatures will be in the 80s the next couple of days before cooling slightly over the weekend. We'll have several more chances of rain in the coming days.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 5:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.