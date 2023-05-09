NEXT Weather: Tuesday starts dry before isolated thunderstorms move in

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 9, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday will start out dry, but isolated thunderstorms will move in later in the day.

Highs across the state will be in the lower 70s, with the Twin Cities expected to hit 74.

CBS News

Clouds will increase throughout the day, and storms will move in from the west in the afternoon. Those will continue into the evening and overnight hours, but nothing severe is expected.

Wednesday will also start out dry before showers arrive later on.

Temperatures will be in the 80s the next couple of days before cooling slightly over the weekend. We'll have several more chances of rain in the coming days.