NEXT Weather: Highs in mid-70s, sunny skies make Thursday a #Top10WxDay

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday is a #Top10WxDay thanks to highs in the mid-70s, low humidity and sunny skies.

The Twin Cities will top out right around 77 degrees, and aside from a few clouds in the afternoon, it should be a clear, quiet day. Light winds are also expected.

Friday will be similar temperature-wise, but clouds will increase throughout the day. North, central and western Minnesota could see showers in the afternoon and evening - possibly into Saturday.

More pop-up showers will be possible over the weekend. Rain is needed as more than half the state is experiencing drought conditions.

Temperatures will stay below average until Sunday, when highs will return to the mid-80s.

No signs of extreme heat in the near future.