Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Highs in mid-70s, sunny skies make Thursday a #Top10WxDay

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Noon report from July 6, 2023
NEXT Weather: Noon report from July 6, 2023 02:25

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday is a #Top10WxDay thanks to highs in the mid-70s, low humidity and sunny skies.

The Twin Cities will top out right around 77 degrees, and aside from a few clouds in the afternoon, it should be a clear, quiet day. Light winds are also expected.

Friday will be similar temperature-wise, but clouds will increase throughout the day. North, central and western Minnesota could see showers in the afternoon and evening - possibly into Saturday.

More pop-up showers will be possible over the weekend. Rain is needed as more than half the state is experiencing drought conditions.

snapshot-2023-07-06t125902-038.jpg
cbs news

Temperatures will stay below average until Sunday, when highs will return to the mid-80s.

No signs of extreme heat in the near future. 

Moment of Zen: #Top10WxDay sunrise over Bde Maka Ska 00:30
WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 5:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.