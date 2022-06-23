Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Severe thunderstorms developed Thursday evening over north-central Minnesota, dropping quarter-sized hail and heavy downpours.

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Crow Wing, Aitkin, Cook, and St. Louis counties until 7:30 p.m.

Earlier, residents near Brainerd, where another warning was in place, posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rain.



Meanwhile, much of western and central Minnesota is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. The watch area covers the cities of Morris, Willmar, St. Cloud, and Brainerd.

Over the next few hours, the storms are expected to fire up and slowly make their way southeast. The storms will initially threaten up to lime-sized hail and wind gusts up to 75 mph. Tornadoes and heavy rain showers are also possible.

According to forecasters, the storms will weaken into the evening. It's unclear if they'll reach south-central Minnesota or the Twin Cities metro area.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to soar again into the 90s Friday. The humidity will also increase, bringing with it another chance of evening storms.

A cooldown looks to be in store for the weekend, with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s on Sunday.