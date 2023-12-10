Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Sunshine and seasonable temps on Sunday

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report from Dec. 10, 2023
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report from Dec. 10, 2023 03:39

MINNEAPOLIS — Morning clouds will give way to sunshine in the Twin Cities on Sunday, and temperatures will remain on the seasonable side.

Highs in the metro will be in the low 30s, which is right around average for this time of year.

fedd89eb5faceb96aca5bd7185d105be.jpg
WCCO

Temperatures will jump a bit on Monday to the upper 30s, and we'll see a few extra clouds. Then, a weak cold front arrives, bringing highs back down near 30. That cold front isn't expected to bring any precipitation with it, though.

By the end of the week, temperatures will once again warm significantly, with highs close to 50 possible on Thursday.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 8:20 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.