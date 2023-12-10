NEXT Weather: Sunshine and seasonable temps on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS — Morning clouds will give way to sunshine in the Twin Cities on Sunday, and temperatures will remain on the seasonable side.

Highs in the metro will be in the low 30s, which is right around average for this time of year.

WCCO

Temperatures will jump a bit on Monday to the upper 30s, and we'll see a few extra clouds. Then, a weak cold front arrives, bringing highs back down near 30. That cold front isn't expected to bring any precipitation with it, though.

By the end of the week, temperatures will once again warm significantly, with highs close to 50 possible on Thursday.