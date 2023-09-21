NEXT Weather: Still warm and summery Thursday, wet weekend ahead

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Sept. 21, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will remain above average on Thursday, giving us another summery day before fall officially arrives.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 83, with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze. Expect similar temps in southern and central Minnesota, while up north will be slightly cooler. Northwestern Minnesota will get some rain in the morning hours.

Friday will bring highs near 80 in the metro, with some scattered showers possible late.

The better chance for rain arrives over the weekend, with the wettest period likely being Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s on Saturday and plummet again to the upper 60s on Sunday.

Next week looks to be mild, with temperatures right around average.