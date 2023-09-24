NEXT Weather: Some dry time Sunday, but scattered showers, storms return later on

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Sept. 24, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will get some dry time on Sunday, but more rain is possible later in the day.

More than an inch of rain was registered at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Saturday. Western Wisconsin and the Arrowhead are still dealing with the rain Sunday morning.

In the metro, the morning will be mostly dry, but by late afternoon or early evening, scattered storms and showers will return. The high will be right around 70.

Monday morning will provide another break from the rain, but more scattered storms and showers are possible later in the day.

Things will dry out by Wednesday, and by next weekend, high temperatures could be back near 80.