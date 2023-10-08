Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Slightly more sun on Sunday, temps still below average

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Oct. 8, 2023
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Oct. 8, 2023 03:15

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be slightly sunnier than the day before, making high temperatures just a bit warmer.

After a crisp, cool start, the Twin Cities are expected to top out around 57 degrees, just below average. Northern Minnesota will be a few degrees cooler, while southern Minnesota will climb into the 60s.

f06ecf973193213d0c98a0f985b5578e.jpg
WCCO

Isolated sprinkles are possible in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, but the next chance for notable rain doesn't arrive until late this week.

The state could see widespread frost Monday night and Tuesday morning, with lows dipping into the upper 30s in the metro.

Temperatures should stay in the mid-50s for most of the week, though they'll take a dip by next weekend. 

First published on October 8, 2023 / 8:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.