NEXT Weather: Slightly more sun on Sunday, temps still below average

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be slightly sunnier than the day before, making high temperatures just a bit warmer.

After a crisp, cool start, the Twin Cities are expected to top out around 57 degrees, just below average. Northern Minnesota will be a few degrees cooler, while southern Minnesota will climb into the 60s.

WCCO

Isolated sprinkles are possible in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, but the next chance for notable rain doesn't arrive until late this week.

The state could see widespread frost Monday night and Tuesday morning, with lows dipping into the upper 30s in the metro.

Temperatures should stay in the mid-50s for most of the week, though they'll take a dip by next weekend.