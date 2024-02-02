NEXT Weather: Slightly cooler Friday with patchy morning fog

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 2, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 2, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 2, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — There will be areas of patchy fog Friday morning, but not nearly as widespread or dense as Thursday.

Most will see clouds and sunshine for the day, with a forecast high of 43 degrees.

RELATED: How is visibility determined?

The weekend remains mild and the forecast remains quiet. There are no storm systems showing up until next week.

WCCO

Speaking of next week, we hold onto the warmer air. Highs stay about 15 degrees above average.

It looks like we have a chance for some rain on Thursday. This is our first chance for some actual moisture moving in. The back edge heading into Friday could even be cold enough for snow.