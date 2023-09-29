NEXT Weather: Showers and storms moving through, with highs pushing 80 expected

MINNEAPOLIS — September will go out warmer than average, and we're getting more of the precipitation that's been much needed for most of the summer.

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says that a cluster of thundershowers moves northeast into the metro area near the early commute Friday morning.

However, it is a scattered pattern, so it will not affect everyone at the same level. Most of the rain, in fact, will likely stay north and west.

Storms have been fanning out across the region this morning and they remain active! Nothing like starting a FRIDAY with ⛈️. Take it slower out there...these will continue to shift NE through the AM. @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ayUuQK6nlT — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) September 29, 2023

Once the first batch of showers passes, we break free from the rain until late Friday into Saturday morning. Friday afternoon will be mainly a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm for the next half week or so. Highs will surpass 80 over the weekend, well above average for this time of year. It will be a particularly warm day for the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday.

A cooler forecast arrives near midweek. Highs will drop down to the 60s, changing the rhythm of fall back to normal.