NEXT Weather: Seasonable temps on Thursday before big warm-up

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be a beautiful day on Thursday, with seasonable temperatures and filtered sunshine streaming through the clouds.

The Twin Cities should see a high around 56, which is just about average for this time of year.

On Friday, temperatures will jump to the mid-60s, and skies will be mostly sunny.

Saturday and Sunday will both see highs in the 70s, though Saturday will be the nicer day due to a chance of rain Sunday night.

We'll cool as we head into next week, and there's a chance of more rain on Monday.

October 20, 2022

