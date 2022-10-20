NEXT Weather: Seasonable temps on Thursday before big warm-up
MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be a beautiful day on Thursday, with seasonable temperatures and filtered sunshine streaming through the clouds.
The Twin Cities should see a high around 56, which is just about average for this time of year.
On Friday, temperatures will jump to the mid-60s, and skies will be mostly sunny.
Saturday and Sunday will both see highs in the 70s, though Saturday will be the nicer day due to a chance of rain Sunday night.
We'll cool as we head into next week, and there's a chance of more rain on Monday.
