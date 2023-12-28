NEXT Weather: Relatively warm Thursday with mix of sun and clouds

MINNEAPOLIS — Warm December weather continues for the last handful of days this year.

On Thursday morning, we start close to freezing and warm to the upper 30s.

There will be some residual cloud coverage and even some snow in Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. Otherwise it'll be dry and at times sunny.

RELATED: December 2023 is tracking to be warmest on record in Minnesota



The week finishes similarly before a slight change arrives Saturday night into Sunday. Expect cooler temperatures on Sunday, with highs trying to reach 30.

Right now, there's not much to worry about as far as precipitation goes. We start the new year near freezing with a brief warmup on Tuesday.