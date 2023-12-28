Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Relatively warm Thursday with mix of sun and clouds

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Warm December weather continues for the last handful of days this year.

On Thursday morning, we start close to freezing and warm to the upper 30s.

There will be some residual cloud coverage and even some snow in Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. Otherwise it'll be dry and at times sunny.

The week finishes similarly before a slight change arrives Saturday night into Sunday. Expect cooler temperatures on Sunday, with highs trying to reach 30.

Right now, there's not much to worry about as far as precipitation goes. We start the new year near freezing with a brief warmup on Tuesday.  

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 6:41 AM CST

