Next Weather: Tornado watch issued for southeastern Minnesota, much of Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS -- As a storm system washes over the Midwest, a tornado watch was issued Wednesday, covering Minnesota's southeastern corner and much of Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says the watch will be in place until 10 p.m. While the storm system threatens to produce tornadoes, it also could bring damaging winds up to 75 mph and hail as big as apples.

Southeastern Minnesota is under a slight risk of severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center. However, parts of Wisconsin, such as the La Crosse area, are under a moderate risk, which is the second-highest category on the center's severity scale.

The Twin Cities area is only under a marginal threat of severe weather while parts of central Minnesota could experience garden variety thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Following the storms Wednesday evening, temperatures are set to climb back into the 80s Thursday, which will be a sunny and windy day. Friday will be slightly warmer but less windy.

Temps will approach the 90s Saturday, then Sunday and Monday are expected to be Next Weather Alert days due to extreme heat and humidity. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are possible.