NEXT Weather: Quiet and comfy Tuesday; severe weather possible Wednesday

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Factors

  • Tuesday will be mostly dry and a bit hazy due to wildfire smoke
  • Storms possible overnight
  • NEXT Weather Alert expected Wednesday due to possible severe weather

MINNEAPOLIS – Tuesday is shaping up to be this week's weather winner, with highs in the mid-80s, less humidity, and dry conditions.

Highs will also be in the low 80s throughout the week, while lows will be in the low 60s. Air quality should also be better this week, with the exception being Wisconsin. 

Our next chance for showers is Wednesday, which will also come with a marginal severe threat due to possible hail and high winds. WCCO will be monitoring this situation closely and a NEXT Weather Alert is expected. 

There will be a slight chance of showers Thursday, and slim shower chances through the weekend. We may actually be dry through the Fourth of July. 

WCCO Staff
First published on June 25, 2023 / 7:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

