NEXT Weather: Pair of #Top10WxDays set as Halloween approaches

MINNEAPOLIS -- The forecast is calling for more treats than tricks as mild conditions move in for the Halloween weekend.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that more sunshine expected Friday with our highs into the low 60s. And it gets better from there.

Saturday is expected to be the first of a pair of Top 10 Weather Days, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday is also expected to be pleasant and dry.

Then on Monday, which is Halloween, the gloom and doom are nowhere to be seen, and it will be another Top 10 Weather Day, staying dry and with highs again in the 60s.

For those with fond memories (or otherwise) of the Halloweens with bluster, drizzle and bone-chilling temps, this isn't looking like one of those years.