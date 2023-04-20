Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: After overnight drenching, chilly Thursday brings more rain

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from April 20, 2023
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from April 20, 2023 02:09

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a stormy overnight, more rain is on the way Thursday.

Some areas of the state got more than an inch of rain Wednesday night into early Thursday. There will be a break in the morning hours, but by mid-morning, the rain will return, and it will continue through the afternoon. Up north, some snowflakes could fly.

With several Minnesota rivers already at or near flood stage, more rain could cause major problems across the state.

READ MORE: Spring flooding in Minnesota: 2023 updates

It'll be another chilly day, with a high of 45 in the Twin Cities and 30s for central and northern Minnesota.

0f7f107015bca85c6341a8f635136c77.jpg
CBS News

We'll stay cool through the weekend, and the Twin Cities could see some flakes flying on Friday, though nothing is expected to accumulate.

Next week, highs will jump back into the 50s.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 5:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.