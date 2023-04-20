NEXT Weather: After overnight drenching, chilly Thursday brings more rain

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a stormy overnight, more rain is on the way Thursday.

Some areas of the state got more than an inch of rain Wednesday night into early Thursday. There will be a break in the morning hours, but by mid-morning, the rain will return, and it will continue through the afternoon. Up north, some snowflakes could fly.

With several Minnesota rivers already at or near flood stage, more rain could cause major problems across the state.

It'll be another chilly day, with a high of 45 in the Twin Cities and 30s for central and northern Minnesota.

CBS News

We'll stay cool through the weekend, and the Twin Cities could see some flakes flying on Friday, though nothing is expected to accumulate.

Next week, highs will jump back into the 50s.