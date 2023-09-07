NEXT Weather: Nice, cool Thursday before #Top10WxDay on Friday

Watch CBS News
MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will be another cool, nice day in the Twin Cities.

Expect a high around 70 with a mix of sun and clouds and a gentle breeze. An air quality alert remains in effect for the western half of Minnesota through 9 a.m.

We'll close out the first full week of September with a #Top10WxDay on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and we'll see plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will jump back to the 80s on Saturday. Storms will be possible in the evening, though nothing severe is expected. On Sunday, temps fall back to the lower 70s and stay there for the next several days, signaling the true approach of fall.

