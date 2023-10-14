NEXT Weather: Mostly dry Saturday, with highs in the 50s

MINNEAPOLIS — After dreary days of rain, the showers are shifting on south.

Outside of a stray shower, Saturday will stay dry, and highs will struggle to get to the low 50s.

With only a few peeks of sun, the odds are that most of Minnesota will miss the partial annular eclipse on Saturday morning.

Sunday will feature sunshine as high pressure starts to come in.

Good morning! We've got much drier weekend ahead! You'll still want the jackets as temps will be a bit on the cool side. See you coming up at 8a on @WCCO Saturday Morning! pic.twitter.com/34aqY1vnZM — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) October 14, 2023

Monday and Tuesday will be bright and warm, with highs closer to the upper 50s and into the 60s. After that, there's another chance for rain mid-week.