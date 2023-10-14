Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Mostly dry Saturday, with highs in the 50s

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — After dreary days of rain, the showers are shifting on south.

Outside of a stray shower, Saturday will stay dry, and highs will struggle to get to the low 50s.

With only a few peeks of sun, the odds are that most of Minnesota will miss the partial annular eclipse on Saturday morning. 

Sunday will feature sunshine as high pressure starts to come in.

Monday and Tuesday will be bright and warm, with highs closer to the upper 50s and into the 60s. After that, there's another chance for rain mid-week.

October 14, 2023

