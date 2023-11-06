Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Mostly dry, average highs in Twin Cities this week

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — If you still need to rake your leaves, this is the week to do it, with highs mostly near average and few chances for rain in the forecast.

Monday will actually see its highest temperatures in the morning hours, right around 50 in the Twin Cities, though the afternoon high will only be a couple of degrees cooler. It'll be warmer down south and cooler to the north.

Tuesday, temperatures will top out in the mid-40s. Rain is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Highs will climb back into the 50s on Wednesday, then drop to the 40s for the rest of the week.

November 6, 2023

