NEXT Weather: More clouds Friday with flurries by night

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Someone ordered up more clouds Friday, but we also have an order in for more snow this weekend.

Temperatures will be relatively warm for the last day of the workweek, with highs expected at and slightly above freezing.

Snow starts west and north of the metro area, but some flurries start by night.

The highest totals are expected up north, from Bemidji extending through the arrowhead. A winter weather advisory for some counties way north.

Potential totals in the Twin Cities are lackluster, maybe a half-inch to an inch of snow by Sunday Morning.

Most of Sunday will be dry with again, more clouds. Monday will start the next round of snow showers, as a storm passes by to the south.

A system closer to Thursday of next week will be better lined up to bring measurable snow of moderate magnitude. We will monitor that (and it could change).

The colder side of winter shows up late next week. On trend for single-digits and below-average temperatures. Prepare now! 

First published on January 2, 2024 / 5:35 AM CST

