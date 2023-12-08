NEXT Weather: Mild tonight while the weekend will bring some snow

MINNEAPOLIS — We came close to a record high today (50°, set in 1939 & 1990) but won't know until later this evening if we actually did it. Expect it to be 15 to 20 degrees colder this weekend with a breeze to make it feel even a bit colder still putting us above average.

THERE IS A WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 A.M. TO 6 P.M. C.S.T. SATURDAY in SW MN, with gusts to 45 mph. Our only chance for precipitation in the next 7 days is tonight in northwestern Minnesota and tomorrow all of us in the Twin Cities.

CBS News Minnesota

Breakdown for Saturday snow and precipitation

Threat time for snow showers is 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Not likely to snow that entire time.



Expect about a half-inch to 2-inches across the area. The majority will be in northwestern Minnesota.



Despite falling mostly during the daylight hours, expect the snow to stick to roads, though highways will generally be wet once crews have a chance to treat them



We are monitoring the option to call a NEXT DRIVE ALERT for Saturday AM, depending on how the road situation plays out, but WCCO NEXT Weather Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso will probably make that call Saturday morning.

Expect it to be 15 to 20 degrees colder this weekend with a breeze to make it feel even a bit colder still putting us above average. Sunday will be sunny and less windy and a much better travel day. Expect temperatures to warm up by the end of next week.