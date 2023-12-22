NEXT Weather: Mild Friday with patchy drizzle

MINNEAPOLIS — We're experiencing out-of-character weather as we enter the holiday weekend.

Warm and moist air moves in from the south, increasing our clouds and chance for drizzle and rain Friday. The forecast high is 43 degrees.

A large swatch of western and central Minnesota will be under a dense fog advisory until noon, with only quarter-mile visibility out on the roads.

WCCO

Temperatures will jump to the lower 50s this weekend. Rain arrives Sunday, keeping roads wet for holiday travel on Christmas Eve.

Temps drop to the 40s Christmas Day, and rain moves north as a low navigates the area.

Extended conditions look to be the same with highs in the 40s.