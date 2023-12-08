NEXT Weather: Mild for one more day, wintry weekend ahead

MINNEAPOLIS — We're challenging highs for one more day Friday, with highs back near 50 — which would tie the record set in 1990.

There are a few changes we'll notice Friday thanks to a passing cold front. It will be a bit windier, with gusts near 30 mph, and snow showers will move into northwestern Minnesota by evening.

Big changes on the way the next few days! We're still near record highs today, but the winds pick up and pull in colder, more seasonable air for the weekend. Watch for icy spots Saturday with scattered snow showers for most of the day. pic.twitter.com/E7xxCVKaCG — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) December 8, 2023

A second storm Saturday morning will pass to our south, but will help pull another front and more snow showers through. Snow amounts will be minimal, but it could make roads icy. It will wrap up for all by Saturday night.

The dry pattern picks right back up Sunday into early next week, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs closer to average in the low-to-mid 30s.