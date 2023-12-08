Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Mild for one more day, wintry weekend ahead

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — We're challenging highs for one more day Friday, with highs back near 50 — which would tie the record set in 1990.

There are a few changes we'll notice Friday thanks to a passing cold front. It will be a bit windier, with gusts near 30 mph, and snow showers will move into northwestern Minnesota by evening.  

A second storm Saturday morning will pass to our south, but will help pull another front and more snow showers through. Snow amounts will be minimal, but it could make roads icy. It will wrap up for all by Saturday night.

The dry pattern picks right back up Sunday into early next week, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs closer to average in the low-to-mid 30s.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 5:27 AM CST

