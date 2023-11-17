Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Mid-November reality returns, with highs in the 40s

By Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Nov. 17, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — After Thursday's unseasonable warmth broke a 70-year record, Friday will bring us all a reality check.

Thursday's high temperature in the Twin Cities was 69 degrees, breaking the record of 68 that was set in 1953.

Friday's high will only reach 45 degrees in the Twin Cities. The wind will be tolerable and the sun will be out.

A ridge builds for the weekend, giving us a boost once again. You can find sunshine on Saturday and a few more clouds Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 50s. 

Monday night into Tuesday is our next chance for precipitation. It won't be much, but a few flakes may fall by Tuesday morning.

We are still trending dry entering Thanksgiving travel on Wednesday, but temperatures are plummeting quickly. A cold stretch of days may have us in the 20s by Turkey Day.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 5:23 AM CST

