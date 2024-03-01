Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: March comes in like a lamb, with record warmth this weekend

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Highs remain 25-plus degrees above average Friday, and daily heat records will likely be broken this weekend.

Friday's high will be near 60 degrees. Winds remain strong with gusts between 20-25 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will also feature highs in the 60s, and Sunday may even hit 70.  

Sunday evening will bring our next storm system. The tracking has been trending north some. The moisture will be limited. Rain chances are expected to increase by night. Showers may briefly transition to snow overnight into Monday morning.

Temperatures return to the 40s after that system moves through for the first few days of next week. Highs are even projected in the 50s by midweek.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 5:41 AM CST

