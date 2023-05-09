NEXT Weather: Isolated storms, some severe, possible Tuesday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday will start out dry, but isolated thunderstorms will move in later in the day.

Highs across the state will be in the lower 70s, with the Twin Cities expected to hit 74.

Clouds will increase throughout the day, and storms will move in from the west in the afternoon. Those will continue into the evening and overnight hours, but nothing severe is expected.

NEXT Weather Heads-Up for storms developing... starting in SW #MNwx and working toward the Metro around or after the PM commute. A few storms could be severe, or produce localized flooding. pic.twitter.com/EJOdkwnpSX — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 9, 2023

Wednesday will also start out dry before showers arrive later on.

Temperatures will be in the 80s the next couple of days before cooling slightly over the weekend. We'll have several more chances of rain in the coming days.