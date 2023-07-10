Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Hot Monday with storms possible in early evening

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from July 10, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from July 10, 2023 02:19

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday's going to be a hot one in the Twin Cities, with a chance of storms in the early evening.

The high in the metro will be 92. Up north, things will be significantly cooler, with highs in the 70s. 

a8c040b048fa3d68a8e366d0d866e9f1.jpg
CBS News

Isolated storms will develop in central Minnesota in the late afternoon and early evening, then pull south and east. The quick-moving system has a slight risk of turning severe, with hail being the main threat.

Tuesday will start out sunny and cooler before clouds move in later in the day. There's a chance of more showers developing out west in the mid-afternoon before moving to the Twin Cities in the evening.

Highs drop to more seasonal territory Tuesday and stay there for the rest of the week.

There's a chance of hit-and-miss storms every day from Wednesday to Friday.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 5:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.