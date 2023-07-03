NEXT Weather: Heat advisory takes effect Monday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS -- A heat advisory will go into effect Monday afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-90s.

The advisory will last from 1-7 p.m. and affects communities in eastern Minnesota from North Branch down to Cannon Falls, and as far west as Belle Plaine and Cokato.

CBS News

The Twin Cities will see a high of 95. Most of central and southern Minnesota will top out in the low to mid 90s, while up north temperatures will peak in the 80s.

Spotty storms are possible in the metro in the morning hours and again later in the afternoon.

The Fourth of July holiday will again be hot, with a high of 90 in the Twin Cities. There is a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be significantly cooler, with highs dropping below 80. After that, it will stay seasonal through the rest of the week.